Posted: Sep 14, 2017 2:53 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2017 2:53 PM

Ben Nicholas

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced that four Bartlesville High School seniors have been named Semifinalists in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Greta Olsen, Lukas Cochran, Hannah Linzy, and Sarah Covell are among approximately 16,000 Semifinalists nationwide who have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth about $33 million that will be offered next spring.

Greta is the daughter of Brian and Becky Olsen. She is involved with the high school’s symphonic orchestra, its swimming and cross country teams, National Honor Society, the Phillips 66 Splash Club, and the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church youth group. Greta works as a swim instructor and has been a member of six state championship teams between cross country and swimming, as well as being the two-time individual state champion in the 100 meter butterfly. She is one of the captains of the swim team.. Greta enjoys math and science and has twice been selected to attend the International Science and Engineering Fair. She spends her free time reading, painting, and being outdoors with her family.

Lukas is the son of David and Julie Cochran. He is a member of the state champion cross country and swimming teams and the club rugby team. Lukas is a member of the National Honor Society and won the 2014 regional MathCounts competition. He is a mentor in the On the Rock Ministries youth robotics program.

Hannah is the daughter of Kevin and Terri Linzy. She plays high school volleyball and was a member of the school's Academic All-State team in 2014-2015. Hannah attended Oklahoma Girls State this past summer and was selected to help plan the IGNITE Leadership Conference for senior students this summer. She was a member of the high school orchestra for three years and has been involved in K-Life since 2011. Hannah enjoys reading, playing volleyball, and being outside.

Sarah is the daughter of Bill and Peggy Covell. She is in varsity volleyball and track and qualified for state in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles last year. She is active in Spanish Club, K-Life, her church youth group, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and the Student Council.