Posted: Sep 14, 2017 3:20 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2017 3:20 PM

Ben Nicholas

Run The Streets is a youth mentoring program in Washington county that uses distance running to help those between 13-and-18 years of age.

During the season, both the youths and their mentors log around 175 miles per week, all training to race a half-marathon. Bob Williams, a founder of Run The Streets, came in as a guest of Doenges Ford on Car Talk, and says that more than 800 kids have been a part of this program.

Williams says that the majority of kids who start the program, finish the program.

The program is at no cost to the kids. Williams says a big reason Run The Streets can do that, is because of the Woolaroc race.

The Woolaroc 8K will be held in the morning on October 14. You can sign up for the race here.

We also have a link to the Run The Streets website as well, where you can contact them and make a donation here.