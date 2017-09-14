Posted: Sep 14, 2017 3:28 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2017 3:28 PM

Max Gross

A response to a domestic incident earlier this week led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Jason Ryan appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reported that Ryan showed up at a residence after being out state for an extended period of time and she went to hug him. At this time Ryan began verbally berating her about the house not being clean. The female victim began to walk away when he grabbed her by the hood of her sweatshirt and pulled her backwards on to the ground choking her in the process. The arresting officer observed a noticeable red mark on the victim’s neck.

Ryan’s next court date is scheduled for September 29. His bond was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.