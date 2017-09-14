Posted: Sep 14, 2017 3:37 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2017 3:37 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who failed to use his turn signal found himself in handcuffs earlier this week. Justin Hart appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing charges of methamphetamine possession, driving with a suspended license and failure to use a turn signal.

According to an affidavit, an officer pulled Hart over after he failed to signal a turn. The officer then discovered that Hart’s license was listed as suspended. After that the officer began searching Hart’s vehicle where he found a small Ziploc baggie containing a white crystal substance. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine in a field test.

Hart is scheduled to appear in court next on September 25 with his bond set at $1,000.