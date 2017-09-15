Posted: Sep 15, 2017 4:17 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2017 4:17 AM

Ben Nicholas

Business owners in northeastern Oklahoma are deciding between three possible names for an arts district that currently carries the name of a person who had ties to the Ku Klux Klan.



The Tulsa World reports that Brady Arts District Business Association members voted Wednesday to give final consideration for the possible names. They are Bridge Arts District, NoDo Arts District and Boomtown Arts District.



Association President Bob Fleischman says the group is on track to make its final decision by Nov. 1.



The arts district's name came under scrutiny four years ago after it was discovered that its namesake, businessman Wyatt Tate Brady, was a member of the KKK. Recent violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, reignited the debate over the name.

