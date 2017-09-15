Posted: Sep 15, 2017 6:44 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2017 6:44 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville City Council will host a special meeting on Monday evening where they will amend their Fiscal year 2017-2018 budget in several areas.

Later in the meeting, the council will discuss and possibly take action on an amendment to Increment District 9, where a review committee will make findings and financial impact analysis on taxing jurisdictions within the district. That committee will later make a recommendation to the proposed amendment.

The council will then approve a resolution declaring the intent to consider approval of a project and creation of a tax increment district under the Local Development Act.

The special will start in the Council Chambers at 7 the evening of September 18.