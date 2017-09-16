Posted: Sep 16, 2017 2:50 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2017 11:19 AM

David Wooddell/OHP report

A multiple vehicle accident closed northbound lanes of highway 75 south of Bartlesville Saturday afternoon. At 2:45pm, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported an injury, two vehicle collision around Monday’s Quickstop south of Bartlesville.



A vehicle driven by 53 year-old George V. Johnson of Bartlesville was traveling north on US 75 and changed lanes into the path of a vehicle driven by 24 year-old Jackie D. Putney of Ochelata. The Putney vehicle struck the rear of the Johnson vehicle causing both to lose control and crash into a Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle parked on the shoulder of the highway conducting a traffic stop.

The Putney vehicle rolled 3 and 1/2 times and came to rest on its top.



A passenger in the Putney vehicle, 61 year-old Rita L. Putney of Bartlesville was transported by air-evac helicopter to St. John's in Tulsa in critical but stable condition. The driver and remaining 5 passengers in the Putney vehicle were transported by EMS to Jane Phillips Hospital and were treated and released. A passenger in the Johnson vehicle, 61 year-old Rebecca J. Saunders of Bartlesville was transported to Jane Phillips Hospital by POV and was treated and released.



The cause of the accident is under investigation.