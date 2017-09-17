Posted: Sep 17, 2017 2:35 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2017 2:35 PM

Ben Nicholas

Though the rain fell, spirits were not dampened at the ground breaking ceremony at the new location of the Agape Mission. The ceremony was kept brief because of the rain, but Sherri Smith was ecstatic about the new chapter.

Smith reflected on the early days, and where Agape Mission is at now.

Smith then used a backhoe to dig the first dirt. You can learn more about the Agape Mission and how you can help, by going here