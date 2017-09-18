Posted: Sep 18, 2017 10:37 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2017 10:37 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners appointed several deputies at a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

Kenny Freeman was appointed to serve as a janitor for the courthouse after being interviewed during last week’s executive session. Undersheriff David Virden was also appointed to serve as the county’s requisition and receiving officer. The appointment of a county dispatcher was tabled by the commissioner’s due to the absence of Sheriff Sandy Hadley.

The commissioners also accepted a Grand Gateway Grant of $31, 284. The purpose of that grant is still to be determined.

Also approved during the new business portion of the meeting were several surplus declarations of old vehicles from the sheriff’s offices. In total six vehicles were declared as surplus.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again next Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting.