Posted: Sep 18, 2017 10:48 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2017 11:52 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their weekly meeting on Monday morning where they first heard a resolution to donate surplus sheriff patrol cars to Nowata. Commissioner Mike Dunlap says that he knows that Washington County is sending their tax dollars away, but it in turn will help the county.



The commissioners also approved a resolution changing the speed limit on West 1300 Road from 55 MPH to 45 MPH, which was presented by Commissioner Mitch Antle.



All other items in the meeting were approved, and all the receipts were received. Commissioner Mike Bouvier was not in attendance at this meeting. The Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.

