Posted: Sep 18, 2017 12:33 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2017 12:33 PM

Bill Lynch

Macy Strom with the Osage County Free Fair provided a wrap-up from this year's event at the meeting of the Osage County Commissioners Monday Morning. Strom said that the event this year was a success, however attendance was down this year in comparison to previous events. Planning for next year has already began and some significant changes will occur.

Next year the event is planned for four days rather than three specifically to hold the kids day on Thursday in order allow more area schools to participate. Several Osage County School are on a four day schedule, and hosting kids day on Friday saw significant school age attendance decrease. The Free Fair Board is also looking at the week of 10-16 September 2018 so that the Osage County event does not coincide with the Washington County Free Fair. They would also like to increase to hours the fair is open from 8am to 6pm, to 8am to 8pm in order to allow those who work and opportunity to visit the fair during the week rather than just Saturday.

Strom said they plan to push for more attendance from outside of the Agricultural Community and open the event up to even more vendors and booths. Strom closed her report by thanking the OSU Extension office for their hard work during the fair along with the assistance from Osage County Employees. The Commissioners agreed to the date change and were excited to see how it will effect the event next near.