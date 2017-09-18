Posted: Sep 18, 2017 2:31 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2017 2:31 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Public Schools announced Monday that school will be cancelled on Thursday to honor former coach and athletic director Ty Hewitt. Hewitt died on Sunday after a long battle with leukemia.

Nowata Schools superintendent Leon Ashlock released this statement on social media:

“It is with a heavy heart that I am posting this message today. School will be cancelled on Thursday this week (September 21). We will be closing so we can host the funeral and pay our respects to our long time Teacher, Coach, Athletic Director, former student and friend Ty Hewitt. Again School will not be in session this Thursday September 21, I hope this notification gives you enough time to make arrangements for child care. Thank you for your understanding in this matter.”

On behalf of everyone at Bartlesville Radio, our thoughts and prayers are with the Hewitt family and the Nowata community.