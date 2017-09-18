Posted: Sep 18, 2017 2:38 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2017 2:38 PM

Max Gross

A country music superstar announced a show in Tulsa on Monday. George Strait will be playing at the BOK Center in Tulsa on June 2, 2018.

Strait is the first artist to announce the show as part of the "10 for 10" concert series as part the BOK Center's 10th anniversary.

Ticket pre-sale will run from Sept. 25 - Sept. 28. Use the promo code 'STRAIT'

Show details can be found here: http://straitdownroute66.com/

Tune to KRIG 104.9 FM for more information.