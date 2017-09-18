Posted: Sep 18, 2017 8:04 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2017 8:04 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council heard several proposals during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.

The council heard from Nate Ellis from The Public Finance Law Group who presented a resolution to consider an amendment to increment district No. 9. Ellis explained that the amendment who not change the area of the district, but it would change the term length. Under the Local Development Act this is considered a major amendment. This possible amendment needs to go through public hearings, which are scheduled for the next two city council meetings.

The Council also heard a presentation architect from Frank Rees in conjunction with Ellis about replacing increment district No. 7. The plan is for Rees to build a senior living community known as The Wellington at Hillcrest Village on a 10-year phased increment worth $2.9 million.

This resolution proposes terminating the old district that originated in 2008 and didn’t accomplish its goal and replacing it with a new one. Ellis explains the reasoning behind this.

Once these resolutions pass public hearings then the actual amendment process can begin.