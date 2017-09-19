Posted: Sep 19, 2017 4:25 AMUpdated: Sep 19, 2017 4:25 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met for their bi-weekly meeting on Monday evening where they made a proclamation early I the meeting that September 22 be known as Kierra Hudson day, in honor of the Dewey High Senior. Mayor Tom Hays read the proclamation.

The council then approved a new ordnance to requires churches to have enough parking spaces for their congregation and visitors, before going into executive session to discuss economic development and the new Fiscal Year 2017-2018 contract of City Manager, Kevin Trease. The board voted and approved for Trease to continue working for the City of Dewey.

All other items in the meeting were approved.