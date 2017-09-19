Posted: Sep 19, 2017 10:47 AMUpdated: Sep 19, 2017 10:47 AM

Bill Lynch

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported an single vehicle accident occured early Monday morning which resulted in three Fairfax residents being transported by EMS. OHP reported that the 2015 Honda Fit was traveling south bound on CR 5905 three miles south of Fairfax when the vehicle departed the roadway striking a culvert and going airborne. The vehicle then struck the ground rolled one and a half times striking a fence then coming to rest on a round bale of hay. The two of the three occupants of the vehicle 21 year-old Mark Griggs, and 31 year-old Chanlie Tillman where transported, treated, and released. 55 year-old Adam Espinoza received the most severe injuries with head, trunk, and internal injuries and was transported and admitted to Tulsa St. Francis in critical condition. The accident is still under investigation by OHP.