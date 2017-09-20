Posted: Sep 20, 2017 5:04 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2017 5:04 AM

Ben Nicholas

Frank and Jane Phillips re-enactors will parade throughout downtown Bartlesville inviting guests to the annual Cow Thieves at Outlaws Reuinion at Frank Phillips’ Woolaroc Ranch. Aunt Jane and Uncle Frank, the late founder of Phillips 66 and famed oil tycoon, will be escorted in a 1930s Hudson and accompanied by 1930s style newsboys, socialites and Woolaroc CEO Bob Fraser.

What began as a party in 1927, when Oklahoma oilman Frank Phillips played host to cowboys, socialites, thieves, bankers, and lawmen at his country estate, is now an annual tradition that preserves the history and heritage of the American West. This is the major fundraising event benefiting Woolaroc, Frank Phillips’ 3700 acre wildlife preserve, museum and ranch.

The Cow Thieves & Outlaws Reunion will be held on Sat., September 30, 2017 and celebrate its 90th anniversary. Hosted at Woolaroc’s Clyde Lake, the fundraiser features concerts by Mike and the Moonpies and The O’s, dancing, food, drink, and an art showcase and sale from 11 southwest artisans.

For more information about Cow Thieves & Outlaws Reunion, visit www.woolaroc.org/pages/cow-thieves-and-outlaws-reunion