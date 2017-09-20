Posted: Sep 20, 2017 7:17 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2017 7:17 AM

Bill Lynch

Clean out the garage it is time for Free Dump Day again in Osage County. This Saturday September 23, from 8am to 4pm Osage County residents will have the opportunity to drop off your items at locations across the county. For District #1 drop off will be accepted at 8th and Pecan in Pawhuska, at the Shidler Barn West of the City on HWY 11, and in Barnsdall at 506 S. 5th Street. In District #2 drop off items at the Skiatook Shop located at 2850 W 133rd Street, and in District #3 at the Hominy Shop at 604 Cotton Gin and at 100 N. 1st Street in Fairfax.

The shops will be accepting Mattresses/Box Springs, Wood/Brush, Appliances and Furniture, and Passenger Tires without Rims. However tires must come from residents not dealers. DO NOT BRING Household Trash, Household Hazardous Waste, Commercial or Contractor Trash, or Paint and other Chemicals.