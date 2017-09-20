Posted: Sep 20, 2017 10:09 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2017 12:41 PM

Max Gross

The mother of a four-year-old girl that was murdered in 2015 has waived her right for a trial after pleading out on first degree murder charges. Courtney Le'Ann Hansche will be sentenced on these charges later this week.

A jury already found Hansche's boyfriend, Michael Andrew Norbye, guilty of the murder earlier this month. Norbye was found not guilty on one count of sexual assault stemming from the same incident.

In November of 2015 the child was taken to St. John's Hospital in Owasso where she was pronounced dead. According to the ER physician the child had shown signs of sexual abuse and the police later learned the child had been with Norbye the day before.

The medical examiner's office reported that there was evidence of severe trauma to the child's head. There was also evidence of sever burns to the child's face and shoulder.

Norbye will face sentencing on this conviction November 7.