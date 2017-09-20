Posted: Sep 20, 2017 3:41 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2017 3:41 PM

Max Gross

A call about a domestic disturbance led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man earlier this week. Justin Liston stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit, a female victim stated that Liston physically pushed her into a closet where she hit her arm on the doorway causing an injury. The victim also said that Liston pushed her to the ground and kicked her multiple times to try to get her in the closet. Upon the officers’ arrival, Liston made several verbal threats as he was placed under arrest.

Liston is scheduled to appear in court next on October 2 with his bond set at $10,000.