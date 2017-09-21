Posted: Sep 21, 2017 6:39 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2017 8:04 AM

Ben Nicholas

The United Way of Bartlesville is hosting the United We Rock Street Party this Saturday on Frank Phillips Boulevard in front of Painted Horse Bar & Grill. The party, which starts at 7 that evening, will feature Summer's Aunt Jeanie and Stephen Walden, a vinyl DJ.

The party will have a beer tent as well as several raffles that guests can enter. Prizes include Katy Perry and Guns N' Roses tickets. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 or 5 for $20.

A contest is underway where you can submit a video of youself singing to the United Way Facebook page for a chance to be voted into a chance to sing with the band.

VIP tickets to the party are being sold at the Painted Horse, where guests can enjoy VIP seating, a free T-Shirt, and a raffle ticket. VIP Tickets are $50.