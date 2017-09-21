News


United We Rock Street Party

The United Way of Bartlesville is hosting the United We Rock Street Party this Saturday on Frank Phillips Boulevard in front of Painted Horse Bar & Grill. The party, which starts at 7 that evening, will feature Summer's Aunt Jeanie and Stephen Walden, a vinyl DJ.

The party will have a beer tent as well as several raffles that guests can enter. Prizes include Katy Perry and Guns N' Roses tickets. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 or 5 for $20.

A contest is underway where you can submit a video of youself singing to the United Way Facebook page for a chance to be voted into a chance to sing with the band.

VIP tickets to the party are being sold at the Painted Horse, where guests can enjoy VIP seating, a free T-Shirt, and a raffle ticket. VIP Tickets are $50.


