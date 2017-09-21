Posted: Sep 21, 2017 6:51 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2017 8:04 AM

Ben Nicholas

The United Way is hosting the United We Rock Kids Photo Contest where children can dress up and they (or their parents) can submit the photo for a chance to win prizes. Abigail Singrey says that this will be a lot of fun.

You can submit the photos at bartlesvilleuw.org until October 9. After, voting will take place on the United Way Facebook page, where the winners will be published in B Monthly.

First place will win a $100 Visa gift card, Second Place will win a $50 Visa gift card, and Third Place will win a $25 Visa gift card.