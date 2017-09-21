Posted: Sep 21, 2017 7:18 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2017 7:18 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Health Department will hold its seasonal influenza vaccination clinics for the upcoming flu season, beginning October 2.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health and Washington County Health Department recommend flu vaccination each year for everyone 6 months of age and older. The more people vaccinated, the less the chance that flu will spread in families and communities.

Each year in the United States, flu causes millions of illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. The flu vaccine is the best defense against getting the flu. Flu season usually starts in September or October and runs through April or May.

The Washington County Health Department will be providing flu vaccine using the following fee schedule:

All individuals with health insurance should bring their card. Their insurance company will be billed for the vaccine and an administration fee.

Individuals who have no health insurance, whose health insurance does not cover flu vaccine, who are eligible for SoonerCare, or children 18 years of age and younger who are Native American or Alaskan natives may receive their vaccine at no charge.

All others will be charged a fee of $25 to cover the cost of the flu vaccine and the cost of administering the vaccine.

Clinic days and times are as follows:

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, 8:00 a. m – 4:00 p.m. by appointment only, at 5121 S.E. Jacquelyn Lane, Bartlesville, OK 74006.

The Washington County Health Department will accept SoonerCare, Medicare, all private health insurance, cash, checks, or credit cards as payment for flu vaccine. For more information about flu clinics at the Washington County Health Department, call 918-335-3005.