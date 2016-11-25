Posted: Sep 21, 2017 12:01 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2017 3:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Development Authority has reached a settlement agreement on two lawsuits filed by Joel Rabin. The lawsuits dealt with the Silver Lake Village Project, and were both filed earlier this year.

The board voted and approved to settle the cases, however, they maintain that nothing was done wrong in the project. $40,000 will be awarded to Rabin from GBT Realty, the company in charge of selling the building spaces to retailers. Additionally, a 20 acre area of land was dedicated so that future projects can not be built there.

Phase II of the Silverlake Village Project was previously canceled, but not cited to the lawsuits, rather that Academy Sports + Outdoors pulled out of the project.

