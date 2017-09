Posted: Sep 21, 2017 12:46 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2017 3:45 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Power has been restored after briefly being out this afternoon in parts of Dewey and northern Bartlesville.

As of Thursday at 12:30 PM more than 1,300 PSO customers were without power. PSO Spokesman Stan Whiteford confirmed that crews were dispatched quickly to resolve the issue.

As of 4:40 p.m. less than 20 PSO customers are without power in the area.