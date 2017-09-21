Posted: Sep 21, 2017 3:15 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2017 3:16 PM

A man making a journey on foot across the United States made a stop in Bartlesville this afternoon. Jefrey Taylor set out from Lenexa, Kansas on this remarkable journey 25 days ago and now finds himself working through Oklahoma.

Taylor, a musician by trade has gotten plenty of chances to experience small-town America through his career, but never has he had a chance to soak in local culture quite like this. Taylor explains the motivation behind his journey.

This isn’t Taylor’s first incredible journey. He walked the “Camino de Santiago” in 2005, a famous 562-mile journey across Spain. Taylor has battled with fatigue on these trips but he says writing music and talking with friends helps pass the time.

As for hydration, Taylor says he drinks four gallons of water per day that he walks. When it comes to meals and places to stay, Taylor says he’s largely relied on the kindness of strangers he’s come across. This lends to Taylor’s secondary goal of the trip, which is to prove there is still goodness in humanity.

Just like Forrest Gump, Taylor wants his journey to end in Monument Valley, Arizona. He doesn’t know when his goal will be reached, but until then he’ll just keep walking.

PHOTO COURTESY: Jefreywalksamerica.com