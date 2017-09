Posted: Sep 22, 2017 5:45 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2017 7:16 AM

Ben Nicholas

US 169 and County Road 19 at the Rogers and Nowata County line has been reported closed this morning. The Northbound lane has an overturned semi-trailer in the roadway, and is closed until further notice. No injuries have been reported at this time.

(Photo by Brandy Campbell)