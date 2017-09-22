Posted: Sep 22, 2017 10:58 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2017 2:03 PM

Ben Nicholas

In 2012 the Circuit Bus was started as a form of public transportation to help residents get around town. The bus would make 8 loops a day, and eventually would be connected with The Grand Gateway and become Pelivan Transit.

Recently, due to budget cuts, Grand Gateway became unable to continue the service, so M’Liss Jenkins and the Transportation Coalition got together to find a solution. Disciples Christian Church stepped up and offered their vans for use, so the service could continue to run.

Jenkins says that right now, funds are trying to be raised so they can keep the bus routes moving.

Jenkins says that they are also looking for any churches that would be willing to donate their vans, and she asks that people ask their councilmen to look into the situation.

Councilmen Alan Gentges and Jim Curd have been researching and looking into public transportation, and Jenkins hopes that future ballot questions could result because of the efforts. She says that on average, 1,000 riders use the service a month, but a consultant came to town and, based on the city, says that the city could average 96,000 rides a year.

Jenkins says that riders depend on the public transportation, some even to get to Jane Phillips Medical Center for treatments.

(Photo from the City of Bartlesville)