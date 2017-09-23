Posted: Sep 23, 2017 8:34 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2017 8:34 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville KLIFE will be holding an open house party on Tuesday from 5-to-6:30 p.m. to show off the transformation of their property at 714 Delaware Avenue, which was renovated with money raised from the Fortify Tomorrow campaign.

The house was built in 1912 across from Central Middle School, and serves as a home for KLIFE staff, as well as providing an inviting atmosphere for small group student Bible studies. The public is invited to attend the party.

The Fortify Tomorrow campaign includes funds to construct a new 8,000 square foot activity center across from Bartlesville High School at the 1815 Hillcrest Avenue address where the majority of KLIFE activities take place. The fund-raising plan also will provide for site acquisition and development, furnishings and maintenance of the properties, as well as providing a $525,000 boost to operations to help cover costs for the growing organization.