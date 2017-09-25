Posted: Sep 25, 2017 9:22 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2017 9:22 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Legislature is headed back to the state Capitol for a special legislative session to fill a $215 million shortfall in the state budget and look for long-term solutions to the state's chronic budget shortfalls.

Gov. Mary Fallin scheduled Monday's special session just four months after lawmakers adjourned their regular session after adopting a new $1.50-per-pack "fee" on cigarettes in an effort to fill the state's latest budget gap. The Oklahoma Supreme Court later ruled that the fee was unconstitutionally enacted and invalidated it.

Members of the House and Senate are expected to remain at the Capitol up to two weeks to tackle the immediate budget shortfall and address other issues. Fallin has asked lawmakers to also consider raising teacher pay for the first time in a decade.