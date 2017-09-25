Posted: Sep 25, 2017 9:23 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2017 9:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board will take action on two items Tuesday night. The board plans to approve the estimate of needs for the fiscal year and to approve a change order in the amount of more than 11 thousand dollars for work at Custer Stadium as part of the renovation project.

Tuesday night's school board meeting is set for 5 o'clock at the Education Service Center on South Jennings.