Posted: Sep 25, 2017 9:23 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2017 9:23 AM
Bartlesville School Board Schedules Tuesday Session
Charlie Taraboletti
The Bartlesville School Board will take action on two items Tuesday night. The board plans to approve the estimate of needs for the fiscal year and to approve a change order in the amount of more than 11 thousand dollars for work at Custer Stadium as part of the renovation project.
Tuesday night's school board meeting is set for 5 o'clock at the Education Service Center on South Jennings.
