Posted: Sep 25, 2017 10:19 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2017 10:19 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata Commissioners are continuing to struggle with budget issues for the sheriff’s office. Many sides were heard during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

Sheriff Sandy Hadley voiced her concerns about the future of her deputies amid rumors of potential layoffs coming in December if the sheriff’s office can’t stay under budget. The county had previously appointed Deputy Ed Wofford as emergency manager, but he informed the commissioners that will submit a letter of resignation due to concern about the future of his position.

Commissioner Doug Sonenberg encouraged all sides to work together to try to find a budget solution.

The Commissioners did approve the appointment of a dispatcher and two detention deputies. Sheriff Hadley was warned about these deputies starting work before being officially being approved by the county. Commissioner Curtis Barnes voiced his displeasure by voting against these appointments.

The sheriff’s office was also granted a donation of three patrol cars from Bartlesville as well as two small cash donations to cover uniform charges.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again for a regularly scheduled meeting next Monday at 9 a.m.