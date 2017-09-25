Posted: Sep 25, 2017 10:56 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2017 11:05 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Commissioners met at their weekly meeting on Monday morning where their agenda was relatively short. The commissioners approved that October 8-14 will be RxESPONSIBLE Week. They also approved several forms related to ongoing projects.

In the Commissioners' Report, each commissioner announced that work would continue and that they had several upcoming meetings.

All other items in the meeting were approved, and all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning in the Commissioners' meeting room.