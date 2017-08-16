Posted: Sep 25, 2017 1:15 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2017 3:10 PM

Bill Lynch

Last month, the Kennedy Building in Pawhuska sold at auction, hosted by Chupps Auction Company, to Jay A. Mitchell II for $232,000. The building was expected to close by the end of September, however as of Monday morning that is no longer the case. District #2 Commissioner Darren McKinney announced the sale was officially void at the Monday morning meeting of the Osage County Commissioners.

McKinney went on to explain that due to issues with the buildings title, the sale could not go through, an error that could have been the result of the Commissioners not placing the building into surplus before the auction took place. However, McKinney did note that the building will be available for sale, but the County must ensure that all legal avenues are fulfilled before that can take place. No additional information was made available at the Monday morning meeting.