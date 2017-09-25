Posted: Sep 25, 2017 3:04 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2017 4:20 PM

Max Gross

A domestic disturbance over the weekend led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Bryce Ray stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit, Ray became frustrated after learning that his girlfriend had another boyfriend living in Tulsa. Ray started gathering his things in order to leave the residence they shared when an altercation occured. When officers arrived on the scene they noticed red marks on both Ray and his girlfriend. The girlfriend alleges that Ray made her drink cleaning solvent and hit her with a soda can in a sock.

Ray is scheduled to appear in court next on September 29 with his bond set at $50,000.