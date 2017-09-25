Posted: Sep 25, 2017 3:37 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2017 3:37 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma is ranked among the worst states for teachers according to a recent study by WalletHub. The company, who does these studies regularly, has Oklahoma as the 42nd best state for teachers, which is down from previous years, like 2014 when they were 39th.



According to the study, Oklahoma ranks 33rd in opportunity and competition for teachers, and 44th n academic and work environment.



This study was released on the day when legislators return back for a special session to address a budget shortfall in Oklahoma, and continue to look to find ways to increase teacher pay.



