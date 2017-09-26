Posted: Sep 26, 2017 11:36 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2017 11:36 AM

Ben Nicholas

Despite a huge crowd, stifling heat, and high humidity, a cooperative effort between Oologah Paramedics, Oologah-Talala Schools and other agencies kept health impacts to a minimum from Saturday’s Oologah Marching Band Contest.



OTEMS director Kelly Deal, says the success of the effort highlights the paramedic ambulance service’s value to the community and the importance of advance planning among multiple agencies—something OTEMS stresses.



The annual event drew more than 20 marching bands from Kansas and Oklahoma and a large crowd on a day when the temperature hit 92 degrees—11 degrees above normal—and the Heat Index exceeded 100 degrees based on preliminary National Weather Service Data.



The school says there were approximately 2,500 attendees, including spectators and participants.



Efforts to remind attendees to be aware of the symptoms of heat illness were increased.



Schools were asked to not wear their full uniforms while practicing and even told that no points would be deducted from their scores if they chose not to wear the uniform while marching on the field.



(OTEMS photo)