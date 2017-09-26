Posted: Sep 26, 2017 2:17 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2017 2:17 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville KLIFE will be holding their open house from 5 until 6:30 this evening at 714 South Delaware Avenue.

The organization has two houses in town, one in front of the high school and one in front of Central Middle School. The goal is for students to come before school and gather in community and learn about The Bible.

Tonight's open house will feature renovations that have come from recent fund-raising. Michele Robertson, Co-Chair of the Fortify Tomorrow Campaign, says that this project started back in 2015.

The open house is tonight only, where you can celebrate another goal reached in KLIFE's efforts.