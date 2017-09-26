Posted: Sep 26, 2017 5:03 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2017 5:03 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board estimates it will need 39 million, 431 thousand, 867 dollars in the general fund this school year. The board approved the estimate during its Tuesday evening meeting.

The Estimate of Needs is typically the first step in developing a fiscal year budget. Even though school systems start their fiscal year on July first, state law allows schools to wait until September to develop the document so that it can be based on a more accurate student count.

The entire budget estimate includes funding for not only the General Fund, but also the building fund and the bond fund. General fund expenditures are generally made up of payroll and other expenses that can be controlled by board decisions. Dollars spent out of other funds are more dependent on circumstances related to building maintenance or bond interest rates.