Posted: Sep 26, 2017 5:13 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2017 5:13 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Pawhuska School District is continuing the monitoring of the recent softball field gas seep located on its school campus. In the most recent technical team meeting of state, federal, and tribal partners, the Osage Minerals Council reported that the well on the softball field is plugged. As a result of this recent plugging, monitoring of the softball field is ongoing and continues to detect gas readings.

The softball field will remain closed during this time. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission will take soil samples at the softball field to determine if contamination has occurred. The gas seep technical group will reconvene in 60 days to discuss findings and determine next steps in the process, if needed.

The gas seep issue at the high school has been resolved by the installation of the vapor extraction system. There have been no gas findings at the Pawhuska High School since the system was installed.

The Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 has conducted air monitoring of all Pawhuska school district buildings, and shared the data with the State Fire Marshall.

The Pawhuska Public Schools would like to give recognition to the tribal, state, and federal agencies that have convened as a technical team on the gas seep event.