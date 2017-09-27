Posted: Sep 27, 2017 4:09 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2017 4:09 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Police Department officers were recently equipped with new hand-held radios thanks to a donation from Phillips 66. The radios replace the department’s older radios, many of which were inoperable or in various states of disrepair.

Police Chief, Tom Holland says Phillips 66 found out we had a need and came through for the department. Officers no longer have to share radios and, more importantly, they now have radios that work no matter where they are.

Holland said that previously, officers had a difficult time relaying and receiving information when inside certain buildings or outside the immediate coverage range. He goes on to say it is vital to be able to communicate with law enforcement and other emergency responders. Holland says the donated radios will help ensure safety for our officers as well as the public.

According to Public Information Officer Jay Hastings, officers in the field have noticed a definite improvement in communication with the new radios. The Phillips 66 grant the agency to replace all of the radios at one time. Hastings says that was beneficial to the safety of the officers. The old radios had reached their life expectancy and we were quickly running out of options.