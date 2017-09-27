Posted: Sep 27, 2017 10:07 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2017 10:07 AM

Max Gross



The Bartlesville City Planning commission moved forward on the plans for a new Casey’s General Store despite uproar from the public. The Commission approved an application of a rezoning for the property at the corner of Madison Boulevard and Nowata Road at a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night.



Ambler Architects vice president Randy Weatherly presented studies on traffic and crime impacts and reached the conclusion that the Casey’s would not have a major effect on either.



Many private citizens opposed to the new store attended the meeting but were not allowed to share their concerns. Community Development Director Lisa Beeman explained that the City Council held a public hearing on this matter on July 25 and another one will be held at the next council meeting on Oct 2.



This didn’t stop concerned citizen Rob Bishop from loudly voicing his opinions before leaving the meeting.



The City Council will recommend this project for approval at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 2