Posted: Sep 27, 2017 4:02 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2017 4:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

Construction continues in the City of Bartlesville as residents eagerly await new restaurants and stores for shopping. Among things being planned are apartments which could see a Phase I completion in 2019, and an extension to the Bison Trails.



Community Development Director Lisa Beeman says that stores at the Silver Lake Village are stocking their stores and hiring. Beeman says that Panda Express will be the first restaurant in the Silver Lake Village, and Chic-Fil-A is continuing to build.





Beeman says Planet Fitness, Chicken Express, and others are planning to build too.



