Posted: Sep 27, 2017 4:22 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2017 4:22 PM

Max Gross

At Nowata high school preparations are under way for a tough district contest against Wyandotte. The Ironmen didn’t fare well in the district opener last week against Caney Valley, a 35-0 loss in the team’s homecoming game.

Although the Ironmen didn’t find the endzone in that ballgame, offensive progress was shown. Junior quarterback Skylar Thornton posted his best passing numbers of the season, completing nine of 18 passes for 108 yards. Ironmen head coach Bob Craig says Thornton’s improvement is a direct result of better play up front.

Thornton’s leading targets were Bryce Hewitt and Hunter Bell who each had three catches in the game.

The Ironmen will be taking on a battle-tested Wyandotte team that gutted out a 42-34 victory over Oklahoma Union last Friday. The Bears stand at 3-1 on the season. That game will kickoff at 7p.m. from Wyandotte on Friday.