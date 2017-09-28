Posted: Sep 28, 2017 4:14 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2017 4:14 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A re-zoning request for the proposed Casey's General Store at Nowata and Bison Road will not go before the city council on Monday evening. Community Development Director Lisa Beeman says Randy Weatherly of Ambler Archetects pulled the request on behalf of Casey's for the public hearing and zoning action. The council will plan to conduct the hearing Monday night, November 6th instead.

Owners of property within 300 feet of the proposed site will receive official notice of the new date by mail.