Sep 28, 2017

Charlie Taraboletti

Ross Dress for Less will open its new store in Bartlesville on Saturday, October 7th. The 22,000 square foot store is located in the Silver Lake Village Shopping Center on the southeast corner of Adams Boulevard and Silver Lake Road. This opening is part of the retailer's 2017 proposed expansion program of over 70 new locations nationally during the year.

Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate approximately 1,600 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 37 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.