Posted: Sep 28, 2017 8:34 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2017 8:34 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Three Bartlesville High School seniors have been named National Merit Commended Studnets.. Markus Klawun, James Martinez, and Zach Woods are among the approximately 34 thousand students selected for the honor.

James Martinez was also recognized by the corporation as a National Hispanic Scholar, scoring in the top 2.5% among Hispanic and Latino PSAT/NMSQT test takers in the region. He is the son of Juan and Dana Martinez. Martinez is a varsity runner on the track and state champion cross country teams. He was selected to perform with the All-State Orchestra in 2015 and 2016.

Klawun is the son of Elizabeth and Christoph Klawun. He is in the National Honor Society and has been in orchestra since sixth grade. Markus is now concertmaster of the high school Symphonic Orchestra, has twice been to the All-District All-State Orchestra, and has been to the state Solo and Ensemble contest twice for a solo and three times for ensembles.

Woods is the son of Mike and Kathy Woods. He is a long-time member of the National Honor Society and Give Back America, a college preparation and scholarship group. Zach works part time at McAlister’s Deli and QuikTrip.