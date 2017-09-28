Posted: Sep 28, 2017 10:40 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2017 10:42 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Arvest Wealth Management professionals want you to hear the author of the book "Retirement: Beyond the Financials", Alan Spector. You are invited to join the free retirement planning workshop Tuesday evening. Spokesman, Annah Fischer says this is not your typical retirement planning information that assumes money will be the center of your life after retirement

Tuesday night's seminar starts at 5 and you need to call Scott Hopson at 918-337-3518 to reserve your free spot. Fischer says you need to hear Spector whether you intend to retire next year or in ten years

Fischer recommends that you attend Tuesday's event at the Eastside Branch and that you take your spouse or whoever you want to know how you will spend your retirement years

Dinner will be served and the evening is free -- whether or not you are a client of Arvest Wealth Management.