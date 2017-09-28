Posted: Sep 28, 2017 3:49 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2017 3:50 PM

Max Gross

Several volunteers took part in street beautification efforts in Bartlesville on Thursday as part of United Way’s “Day of Caring”. The volunteers came from ConocoPhillips and worked on scraping curbs in order to clean up Quapaw Avenue.

Carol Ervin with the project explains.

Ervin also noted that all of these volunteers took time out their day in order to improve their city. You can visit www.bartlesvilleuw.com for more information on how you can get involved with Bartlesville’s United Way chapter.