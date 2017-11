Posted: Nov 21, 2017 3:55 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2017 3:55 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Salvation Army will be hosting their Thanksgiving Meal on Wednesday. The community meal is free, and will be from 11-to-2 at 101 North Bucy Avenue in the Gym.



The Salvation Army says that they could still use volunteers and donations though.



Help is needed cleaning up afterwards as well.